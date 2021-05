May 17, 2021 — The adoption of crypto payments by one of the world’s biggest payment solution providers can mean only one thing. Cryptocurrency payments are now on the verge of going mainstream. GoCrypto, a payments solution that enables merchants to accept cryptocurrencies, was just integrated into one of the latest Global Payments s.r.o. products — the GP tom mobile application. In addition to diverse card payments, GP tom now enables merchants to accept payments with various cryptocurrencies and crypto wallets. The launching of GP tom with GoCrypto is taking place in Central European countries, where Global Payments s.r.o. is present. And what does it all mean? Instant crypto payments will soon be available to thousands of merchants.