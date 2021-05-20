newsbreak-logo
Camden, ME

Vote YES on Camden’s Article 5: Un-hosted Short Term Rental Registration Ordinance

By Deb Dodge
 8 hours ago

The following is quoted from the stated purpose of the proposed addition to our Town’s Police Ordinance:. “…The purpose of this registration ordinance is to safeguard the public health and safety of the residents of the Town of Camden and their visitors and guests while preserving the residential character of neighborhoods, minimizing nuisances, and providing equity with other residential and commercial uses…”

