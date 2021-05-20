newsbreak-logo
Fairfield, NJ

Fairfield gym says it will use honor system for people not wearing masks while working out

By News 12 Staff
News 12
 17 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleWith most COVID-19 rules now lifted, a gym in Fairfield says it will be using the honor system and not checking vaccination cards. The Edge says it's seen a steady increase of new members this past week, and that it's likely because of Gov. Ned Lamont choosing to follow guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for those fully vaccinated to unmask indoors and outdoors.

Related
Public HealthPosted by
NJ Spotlight

TCNJ students are working with NJ’s communities to break down vaccine barriers

Students and faculty at the College of New Jersey are trying to change the narrative and get people more comfortable with getting vaccinated. New Jersey has now given at least one shot to 70% of adult residents, with 3.87 million adults now fully vaccinated. New Jersey’s vaccination rate is outpacing other states. But vaccine hesitancy remains, particularly among some of the state’s minority communities. Now the School of Nursing, Health and Exercise Science at The College of New Jersey is trying to figure out why. The school has partnered with the New Jersey Public Health Association to figure out how to better get the word out about vaccinations to those residents.
Public HealthPosted by
Beach Radio

NJ ends outdoor masking requirement in public places

TRENTON — Gov. Phil Murphy on Monday signed an executive order repealing the state's general outdoor masking requirement. But rules about masking in indoor public places remains in place. The state's outdoor masking policy had called for masks to be worn when social distancing was impossible. The virus is less...
Public HealthPosted by
SoJO 104.9

NJ’s Post-Travel Quarantine Mandate Has Finally Been Lifted

Good news for everyone who has a vacation planned for out of state this year. In a press conference Monday morning, Governor Phil Murphy has revealed that the mandate requiring for you to quarantine upon returning to the state of New Jersey is now lifted for those that are vaccinated and for those that can provide a negative COVID-19 test within 3 days.
South Orange, NJshu.edu

CDC Updates Guidance for Fully Vaccinated Individuals; Monitoring State Regulations for Updates

We are extremely encouraged as we thoroughly examine today's promising news from the CDC which eliminates a wide array of restrictions for fully vaccinated individuals. We are also monitoring State of New Jersey guidelines which may change as a result of this announcement. The University, through the HICT's efforts, will adjust its policies to reflect any updated guidance and permissions provided by the State of New Jersey. Better days are ahead.
Essex County, NJwestessextribune.net

Requiem for a Sears

As most individuals who sought a COVID-19 vaccine have received it, the state’s distribution plan is beginning to change course, using its resources to reach areas and demographics that have largely gone unvaccinated thus far. As a result, there is less of a need for the types of mass vaccination...
Fairfield, NJPosted by
Audacy

Beloved New Jersey Rock Gym to close after nearly 30 years amid pandemic

FAIRFIELD, N.J. (WCBS 880) – A rock-climbing gym in New Jersey is closings its doors on Monday after being a staple in the climbing community for decades. Climbers visited from as far as Boston, Wyoming, Arizona and Georgia this weekend to say their last goodbyes at New Jersey Rock Gym in Fairfield, which was among the first gyms of its kind to open on the East Coast in 1995.