Tinder has officially launched a new in-app feature called “Vibes,” set to provide users with a new quiz feature to help users find more commonalities with their matches. The latest function comes in the form of short quizzes that pop up on the app once a week, asking users an array of light-hearted questions relating to personality traits to pop culture in forms of questions such as, “Are you always 20 minutes early or 10 minutes late?” to fill in the blanks that incite conversations about what one may think “is not picnic food.”