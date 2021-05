Over twenty minutes of gameplay from Tom Clancy's The Division Heartland has surfaced online, showcasing gameplay from Ubisoft's recently announced free-to-play game. On May 6, Ubisoft announced Tom Clancy's The Division Heartland. The official information revealed only that it's supposed to be a free-to-play title, which will expand the universe presented in the first and second installment of The Division series. However, yesterday a gameplay video, lasting exactly 23 minutes and 18 seconds, appeared online, enabling us to take a look at the game The footage has already been removed from most sources. Earlier it could be watched on Reddit, YouTube and other places. If you missed it, we have some screenshots for you.