Issa Rae Says Nipsey Hussle Helped Her And Lauren London Reconcile Friction Stemming From 'ABG'

By Sìmone Stancil
blavity.com
 19 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleIssa Rae revealed that Nipsey Hussle encouraged her to make amends with Lauren London after a misunderstanding over Awkward Black Girl. Leading up to the revelation, the Insecure actress has disclosed on multiple occasions that a TV executive suggested she replace herself with a light-skinned Black woman in a cable version of the hit web series Awkward Black Girl, which she both created and starred in.

