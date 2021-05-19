2021 National Ag Day luncheon held at Fairgrounds

With suspension of planning for a much needed environmentally friendly light rail connecting Watsonville to Santa Cruz, I would like to recommend that all future plans and proposed spending for the glorified bike path through the uber wealthy areas of Aptos and the Westside of Santa Cruz (which is in the millions and millions and millions of dollars) also be suspended. In the name of equity and fiscal responsibility, it is the right thing to do, especially taking into account the small number of entitled people on the Westside of Santa Cruz who currently use this community space as a trail only. As it stands, this corridor is the perfect place for the overflow of the unhoused in our community. With their need for unoccupied spaces and their bikes, it might actually get some use.