FRANKFORT, Ky. – Kentucky State Police once again is showing their support of Special Olympics Kentucky by hosting the Cover the Cruiser fundraising event at locations across the commonwealth. Starting Monday, May 17, KSP will park cruisers at a variety of public locations, including Walmart in London on Monday 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Barbourville Walmart on Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and encourages Kentuckians to cover the cruisers with custom SOKY stickers for a minimum donation of one dollar, which will go directly to SOKY.