newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bloomfield, IN

Edgewood baseball seniors enjoy 10-0 win over Bloomfield

By H-T Report
Herald-Times
 5 hours ago

ELLETTSVILLE — Luke Hayden threw his fourth shutout of the year and Edgewood used an eight-run third inning to break open a 10-0, five-inning win over Bloomfield in baseball on Wednesday. The Mustangs (13-7) celebrated Senior Night with a two-hitter from Hayden, who struck out 11 (giving him 109 in...

www.hoosiertimes.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bloomfield, IN
Sports
Local
Indiana Education
City
Bloomfield, IN
Local
Indiana Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jaren Jackson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Senior Night#Ellettsville#Mustangs#Eastern Greene#Home#Runs#Mound#Senior Evan Waters
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
High School
News Break
Education
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
Indiana StateKFVS12

SIU baseball wins weekend series

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Southern Illinois University baseball won its weekend series over Indiana State. On Sunday afternoon, May 16, they won 5-0 at Bob Warn Field. Noah Farmer pitched a complete-game, seven-hit shutout, leading them to win the series three games to one. Next, SIU will host Dallas Baptist...
Bloomfield, INsullivan-times.com

Ladybirds top Bloomfield

North Central jumped out to a 3-0 advantage and held off visiting Bloomfield, picking up a 8-4 victory in a Southwestern Indiana Athletic Conference softball game on Thursday. Brynn Varner was 1-for-3 with two RBIs and Emma Zmmerman contributed two RBIs and one run. Hope Crooks' stat line included two...
Florida Statebtpowerhouse.com

South Florida Transfer Michael Durr Commits To Indiana

Earlier this week, the Indiana Hoosiers got some exciting news as South Florida transfer Michael Durr announced his commitment to the program. Durr should add some valuable depth upfront behind players like Trayce Jackson-Davis. Durr is listed at 7-foot-0 and 250 pounds and has spent the last three years at...
Indiana Stateinsidethehall.com

Q & A: Michael Durr discusses his decision to commit to Indiana

Indiana filled its open scholarship on Monday with South Florida 7-footer Michael Durr. Durr originally pledged to play at Virginia Tech next season, but backed off that commitment on May 10. Today, he announced that he’ll play for the Hoosiers next season after averaging 8.8 points and 7.9 rebounds last season for the Bulls.
Indiana StateWashington Times-Herald

Sports Briefs Updated

BLOOMFIELD – The Washington Hatchets earned thier 12th win with a one hitter from ace Trey Reed. Reed, an Indiana State signee, went all seven innings and struck out 16 for WHS. The win also was Reed’s 21st of his career, tying the school record, in less than three seasons. Reed faced 22 batters, walked none and allowed just one to reach on an error.
Linton, INGreene County Daily World

SWIAC track and field 2021

Linton won the girls while Bloomfield won their first SWIAC title in track and field in decades. Shakamak's 4x100 relay team keeps rolling.
Greene County, INGreene County Daily World

Bloomfield tennis makes quick work of Owen Valley

Bloomifeld tennis took out Owen Valley on the road Monday 5-0. Kylee Shelton, Brooklyn Bucher and Gracie Lowry won the three singles matches. Bloomfield swept the doubles matches as well in straight sets. The Cards are 7-4 and are undefeated against SWIAC foes. The SWIAC tournament is this weekend. Varsity Bloomfield 5, Owen Valley 0 Singles: 1. Kylee Shelton, B, d. Haley Frank, 6-1, 6-0 2. Brooklyn Bucher, B, d. Elizabeth Arnold, 6-0, 6-0 3. Gracie Lowry, B, d. Kristi Arnold, 6-3, 6-3 Doubles: 1. Thaida Uland and Lucy Allen, B, d. Grace Coryea and Bre Davis, 6-3, 6-2 2. Emma Vaught and Kinley Moody, B, d. Alex Sartelle and Mady Dill, 6-4, 6-4 Junior Varsity Bloomfield 1, Owen Valley 1 Singles: 1. Abagail Lanham, OV, d. Lilli Doris, 6-4 Doubles: 1. Ansley Ross and Ashlyn Stahl, B, d. Mia Glass and Norah Beeman, 6-3.
Clay City, INGreene County Daily World

Shakamak's Matthew Thomasson on Laker Golf

Shakamak's Matthew Thomasson talks about his season as the senior shot a 51 in Monday's meet at Phil Harris with Bloomfield and Clay City. Clay City won the meet. Also, Bloomfield fell to Washington 9-0 in baseball.
Washington, INwamwamfm.com

WAMW Sports

The Washington Hatchet Baseball team blanked Bloomfield on the road last night 9 to nothing. All nine Hatchet runs came in the 7th inning. The Hatchets are back home tonight as they host South Spencer. Live coverage starts at 6:15pm on Memories 107.9fm. Barr Reeve cruised to a big win...
Bloomfield, INwzdm.com

SK Softball Wins in Bottom of 7th Over Bloomfield

South Knox put up three runs in the bottom of the seventh to win a 10-9 softball victory over Bloomfield last night at South Knox. The Lady Spartans had 11 hits, compared to 10 for the Lady Cardinals. They also won despite having seven errors in the game. Ally Sims came on in relief of Jianna Hughes to get the victory.
Bloomfield, INHerald-Times

Bloomfield baseball dumps Eastern, 10-2

BLOOMFIELD — A quick start helped Bloomfield roll to a 10-2 win over Eastern Greene in a SWIAC baseball game on Friday. The Cardinals (11-4, 4-2) jumped up 4-0 after the first inning and stayed in control behind five solid innings from starter Wilson Keene. Bloomfield led 6-1 after five,...
Linton, INPosted by
Tribune Star

Pyne's return helps Miners knock off Lakers

The handcuffs came off Josh Pyne on Saturday, which proved to be an opportune time for his Linton High School baseball team. Coming within one batter — and the pitch-count rule — of a complete game, the senior righthander shut down Class A's second-ranked Shakamak for a 4-0 win in a game between the last two unbeaten teams in the SouthWestern Indiana Athletic Conference.