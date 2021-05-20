Edgewood baseball seniors enjoy 10-0 win over Bloomfield

Bloomifeld tennis took out Owen Valley on the road Monday 5-0. Kylee Shelton, Brooklyn Bucher and Gracie Lowry won the three singles matches. Bloomfield swept the doubles matches as well in straight sets. The Cards are 7-4 and are undefeated against SWIAC foes. The SWIAC tournament is this weekend. Varsity Bloomfield 5, Owen Valley 0 Singles: 1. Kylee Shelton, B, d. Haley Frank, 6-1, 6-0 2. Brooklyn Bucher, B, d. Elizabeth Arnold, 6-0, 6-0 3. Gracie Lowry, B, d. Kristi Arnold, 6-3, 6-3 Doubles: 1. Thaida Uland and Lucy Allen, B, d. Grace Coryea and Bre Davis, 6-3, 6-2 2. Emma Vaught and Kinley Moody, B, d. Alex Sartelle and Mady Dill, 6-4, 6-4 Junior Varsity Bloomfield 1, Owen Valley 1 Singles: 1. Abagail Lanham, OV, d. Lilli Doris, 6-4 Doubles: 1. Ansley Ross and Ashlyn Stahl, B, d. Mia Glass and Norah Beeman, 6-3.