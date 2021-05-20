H.S. baseball: Saints' Whitten pitches five inning no-hitter against Wheeler

Groton — Aiden Whitten pitched a no-hitter over five innings as St. Bernard beat Wheeler 17-0 in an Eastern Connecticut Conference Division II baseball game on Wednesday at Washington Park.

Joe Basso was 3-for-4 with a three-run homer and five RBI, Luca Mascarella doubled twice and drove in three runs and Walker Baillargeon and Ethan Chavez had three hits each for the Saints (9-6, 9-6). Whitten walked one.

Wheeler is 3-12, 2-12.

In other games:

• Josh Person pitched a one-hitter as Lyman Memorial beat Windham 12-0 in a five-inning ECC Division II game. Person (3-4) struck out 10 with one walk. Jared Russo doubled twice and drove in three runs and Mike Incontro singled and doubled for Lyman (8-8, 8-8). Jack Valliere had Windham's hit.

• Winning pitcher Colton Vasseur struck out nine over six innings as Bacon Academy beat Montville 11-4 in an ECC Division I game. Jack Novak had three hits and Vasseur had two hits and three RBI and Terrance Gignac drove in two runs for Bacon (9-4, 9-4). Jarred Michon had three hits and Derrell Mitchell had two hits for Montville (6-7, 6-7).

• Haddam-Killingworth broke a 5-5 tie with a run in the top of the sixth inning and beat Old Lyme 6-5 in a Shoreline Conference game. Colbe Andrews had three hits and two RBI, Jesper Silberberg (double) had two hits and two RBI, Tate Sawden had two hits and Ryan Warecke had a double for Old Lyme (7-11, 7-11).

• Dylan Meyer pitched a one-hitter and struck out nine as Fitch beat New London 10-0 in a five-inning game on Tuesday night. Alex DelCampo was 3-for-4 with two doubles for the Falcons (10-4) while Cam McGugan was 2-for-2 with two doubles and three RBI, Tate Scherer had a double and three RBI and Anthony Franco was 2-for-2 with two RBI. Anthony Rivera had the lone hit for the Whalers (4-12).