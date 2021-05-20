South baseball gets by Linton, 7-3

Home Insight Malcolm Stewart’s Journey to 450SX Podium Finisher - Supercross. Salt Lake City, UT Salt Lake City 1 (East) Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship. This one was a long time coming. After turning pro in 2011, Malcolm Stewart won the 2016 250SX East Region Championship for the GEICO Honda squad, but then found himself pointed out of the class and without a ride for the 450 class. He bounced around, trying to build his own team on a Suzuki in 2017. He picked up a fill-in ride with JGRMX in 2018, but really didn’t find his stride until he joined the SmarTop/Bullfrog Spas/MotoConcepts Honda team in 2019. It’s odd to look at it on paper, because Malcolm only completed one and a half 450 mains that year, but he showed next-level speed battling for the lead at Anaheim 1 and again at Glendale until a terrible crash in the whoops left him with a broken femur, ending his season.