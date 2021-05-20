South baseball gets by Linton, 7-3

It was a tough finish to the 2021 Monster Energy AMA Supercross campaign for Ken Roczen, as he faded back to 10th at the end of Saturday night's race in Salt Lake City. Roczen came into the race as the only rider with a mathematical shot at taking the title away from Cooper Webb, although his chances were slim. Nonetheless Roczen tried, as he grabbed the early lead and, instead of pulling away, he looked to engage Webb in a battle. This also allowed Roczen's teammate Chase Sexton to get into the mix, and the Honda HRC men ran 1-2 for a few laps early in the race. Of course, that wouldn't have been enough to deny Webb the title, and eventually Webb settled in and upped the pace. He went after Roczen and even punted him in a corner, and that began a steady drop through the field for Roczen.