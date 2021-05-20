newsbreak-logo
Baseball

South baseball gets by Linton, 7-3

By H-T Report
Herald-Times
 5 hours ago

Bloomington South was just a bit less sloppy than Linton, pulling out a 7-3 win in a baseball game Wednesday night where none of the 10 runs were earned. Both teams had four errors, but the Miners (9-7), who out hit South 8-5, also contributed five walks, two hit batters and three wild pitches to the mix.

