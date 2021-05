The Campus Colts baseball team ended an eight-game losing streak as it took the second game of a doubleheader at Newton last Friday, 5-3.Campus lost 15-10 and 10-5, respectively to Salina South last Monday and dropped the opener at Newton last Friday 9-5 before winning the nightcap.Tate Rico went the distance in the nightcap at Newton, striking out eight and allowing just four hits. He also had three hits and drove in a run. Brendan Baker ...