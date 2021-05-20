Olympians' Taylor ties up North with 2-hitter
COLUMBUS — Indiana State commit Clayton Taylor fired a two-hit shutout with eight strikeouts as Columbus East topped Bloomington North, 5-0, in baseball on Wednesday. Both of the Cougars' hits came in the sixth inning when Cooper Macy and Cole Grupenhoff had back-to-back singles. But Taylor came up with two strikeouts and a fly ball to center with just eight pitches against North's 2-3-4 hitters to escape unscathed. North (13-11) also left two on in the second.