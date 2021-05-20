Olympians' Taylor ties up North with 2-hitter

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here. With runners on second and third base, Clemson’s Ansley Gilstrap worked a 3-1 count against Alexa Romero. On the fifth pitch of the at-bat, Romero’s pitch was outside the strike zone, putting Gilstrap on first and loading the bases. Not even four innings into the contest, Romero walked her fifth batter of the game — her second of the inning. Syracuse trailed 3-2, putting the graduate student in a tough spot.