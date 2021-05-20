newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Grizzlies end Spurs' season in play-in game winning 100-96

By TERESA M. WALKER
Posted by 
Daily Herald
Daily Herald
 9 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleMEMPHIS, Tenn. -- The young Memphis Grizzlies finally have a play-in victory to their credit, yet they're nowhere near satisfied. Dillon Brooks scored eight of his 24 points in the fourth quarter to put Memphis ahead to stay and the Grizzlies eliminated the San Antonio Spurs 100-96 on Wednesday night in the first Western Conference play-in game.

www.dailyherald.com
Daily Herald

Daily Herald

Chicago, IL
15K+
Followers
92K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Herald covers the news you need to know in Chicago's suburbs. We are one of the top 25 fastest growing media companies in the U.S., covering news, business and entertainment in the Chicago suburbs.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dillon Brooks
Person
Zach Randolph
Person
Ja Morant
Person
Demar Derozan
Person
Gregg Popovich
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Play In Game#Back With Lakers#Tonight#Just#The Golden State Warriors#Utah Jazz#Memphis#Brooks Night Derozan#Fedexforum#Tip Ins Spurs#Portland#Brooks Scores#Franchise History#Possessions#Quotable#Tokyo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
News Break
Basketball
Place
Tokyo, JP
NBA Teams
Memphis Grizzlies
News Break
Sports
NBA Teams
San Antonio Spurs
Related
NBAnumberfire.com

DeMar DeRozan (rest) set to return for Spurs Monday night

San Antonio Spurs guard/forward DeMar DeRozan is not on the injury report for Monday against the Utah Jazz. DeRozan and Jakob Poeltl are not on the injury report after resting on Sunday. Dejounte Murray is also set to play after sitting out with a sore knee. Lonnie Walker figures to lose some usage with the Spurs starters returning. DeRozan has scored at least 30 points in three of his last four games.
NBAspurstalk.com

Grades: San Antonio Spurs at Boston Celtics – Game #62

Ouch. After a first half in which the San Antonio Spurs played outstanding basketball to build a lead that swelled to as high as 32 points, the Boston Celtics roared back after halftime to confiscate a 143-140 victory. After their phenomenal start, the Spurs let up and never rediscovered their first half magic.
NBACBS Sports

Spurs' DeMar DeRozan: Scores game-high 25 in Friday's win

DeRozan scored 25 points (7-14 FG, 11-13 FT) while adding six rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block in 36 minutes during Friday's win over the Kings. After getting an early hook and managing only six points in a blowout loss to the Jazz on Wednesday, DeRozan was back in form in this one. The veteran wing has dropped at least 20 points in six of his last seven games, averaging 24.6 points, 7.4 assists, 3.7 boards and 1.3 steals over that stretch.
NBAHoopsHype

NBA rumors: Sixers will pursue Kyle Lowry again

Lowry not getting traded at the March 25 deadline was quite a surprise, but it wasn’t for lack of trying on the part of the Toronto front office. But as team president Masai Ujiri made clear back then, the Raptors still have an incredibly high opinion of Lowry and his game that — as they saw it — wasn’t properly reflected in the offers that came their way. Yet among the three teams known to be in hot pursuit of Lowry back then — the Lakers, Miami and Philadelphia — only the Heat are in a financial position to possibly sign Lowry outright this summer. Sources say the Sixers still plan on pursuing him by way of a possible sign-and-trade. While they added George Hill at the deadline in lieu of Lowry, only $1.2 million of his $10 million salary for next season is guaranteed, and the deal expires at that point. The Lowry interest remains very strong there.
NBAcw35.com

Spurs' DeRozan set to take part in docuseries on mental health

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio Spurs' DeMar DeRozan is set to take part in an Apple + documentary series on mental health titled, "The Me You Can't See." DeRozan, a long-time advocate of mental health, will join several stars including Grammy-winning singer Lady Gaga, Oscar-nominated actress Glenn Close, Phoenix Suns guard Langston Galloway, mental health advocate Zak Williams, Olympic boxer Virginia "Ginny" Fuchs and celebrity chef Rashad Armstead.
NBAPounding The Rock

San Antonio vs. Utah, Final Score: Spurs can’t match Jazz’s execution, lose 99-110

The host Jazz ran away from the Spurs after the opening tip and was not seriously threatened after that. Utah rode a healthy advantage from 3-point range and rebounds in the blowout win. San Antonio appeared flat-footed throughout and was worse for the wear in this latest onslaught of games and particularly after three overtime games in a week.
NBAMiddletown Press

Morant, Brooks help Memphis to 133-104 rout of Mavericks

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Ja Morant had 24 points, eight assists and seven rebounds as the Memphis Grizzlies used a third-quarter burst to beat the Dallas Mavericks 133-104 on Tuesday night. Dillon Brooks added 22 points and John Konchar had a season-high 18 for the Grizzlies. Kyle Anderson scored 15...
NBAPosted by
San Antonio News Alert

NBA Daily Recap 5/10: Spurs pass Bucks as DeRozan Scores 23 Points

Spurs led by 20 before the fourth quarter and rolled past Bucks 146-125 on Monday night. DeMar DeRozan led the way for the Spurs with 23 points, while Dejounte Murray contributed 21 points and Keldon Johnson added 20 points in the victory. While failing to take the home-court advantages, Giannis Antetokounmpo tallied 28 points and Khris Middleton made 23 points for the Bucks. After this game, the Bucks (43-25) ranked #3 in the Eastern Conference with 4.0 games back to the top, while the Spurs (33-35) is 16.5 games behind the Western Conference leader.
NBAPounding The Rock

Spurs squander 17-point lead in loss to Knicks, still clinch play-in spot

The Spurs failed to take control of their destiny in New York, losing to the Knicks 102-82 in a game in which a win would have clinched them a spot in the play-in tournament. Ultimately it didn’t matter that they failed to capitalize on their second-half 17-point lead, as a Grizzlies victory over the Kings secured them the chance to fight for a spot in the playoffs.
NBAwinnersandwhiners.com

Prediction, Preview, and Odds#577San Antonio Spurs#578Utah Jazz

The Jazz host the Spurs Monday night in the first of two straight meetings between these teams this week. The Jazz won the first matchup of the season in a blowout 130-109 on January third. The Jazz look to continue their push for the best record in the Western Conference...
NBAPounding The Rock

Spurs surrender a 32-point lead as the Celtics win in overtime

In what might be the lowest moment of the season to date, the San Antonio Spurs lost to the Boston Celtics in overtime after leading by as much as 32 points. No Kemba Walker for the Celtics tonight didn’t mean there was no cardiac moments in this game, as there were game winning plays throughout. Devin Vassell started his second straight game for the Spurs replacing the injured Derrick White for the rook’s third start of his career.
NBAPounding The Rock

San Antonio vs. Sacramento, Final Score: Spurs weather Kings pressure and close out to win 113-104

In a game that had the intensity of a first round playoff series throughout, the San Antonio Spurs worked through a frigid shooting first half and escaped with the hard-fought victory. The Spurs were able to avert their sixth consecutive loss despite horrid shooting from behind the arc (4 for 22). They were able to leverage an advantage in rebounding (44 to 35) and second chance points (13 to 3) along with better half-court execution down the stretch.
NBAnumberfire.com

Rudy Gay starting for Spurs on Sunday in place of DeMar DeRozan (rest)

San Antonio Spurs point guard Rudy Gay is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Philadelphia 76ers. Gay gets the start on Sunday with the Spurs missing several of their usual starters including DeMar DeRozan (rest). Our models expect him to play 27.1 minutes against the 76ers. Gay's...
NBAfoxsanantonio.com

Spurs' DeRozan dedicates new clothing line to his Compton roots

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio Spurs' DeMar DeRozan thinks of his hometown roots often and what better way to share that experience with fans through his new clothing line. DeRozan recently launched his new clothing line, Comp10, on a worldwide basis where he says the apparel is dedicated to his hometown of Compton, CA along with a basketball vibe.
NBACBS Sports

Spurs' DeMar DeRozan: Relatively quiet in win

DeRozan scored 23 points (9-17 FG, 5-7 FT) to go along with three rebounds and three assists across 29 minutes in Monday's win over the Bucks. DeRozan has seen a downturn in his assists recently, averaging only 3.8 dimes across his last five games as opposed to 7.1 on the season. The Spurs didn't need to push his workload on Monday due to a relatively large margin of victory, which limited DeRozan to only 12 minutes in the second half. The team may continue to limit its key players if it can lock up a spot in the play-in tournament, though expect DeRozan to maintain his regular workload for at least one more game.
NBACBS Sports

Grizzlies' Dillon Brooks: Nice two-way effort in win

Brooks recorded 22 points (9-21 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three steals, two rebounds, two assists and two blocks in 33 minutes during Tuesday's 133-104 win over the Mavericks. Brooks' efficiency wasn't great, but he added to his performance by getting a combined five steals and blocks. It was his second performance of the season with at least three steals and multiple blocks. Brooks is also on an 11-game streak of making at least one free throw.
NBACBS Sports

Spurs' DeMar DeRozan: Unavailable Saturday

DeRozan (rest) will miss Saturday's game against the Suns, Ty Jager reports. DeRozan is set to sit out of Saturday's game as the Spurs have officially clinched the 10th seed in the Western Conference. With DeRozan out, expect Devin Vassell and Keita Bates-Diop to see an extended amount of playing time.
NBAspurstalk.com

Grades: San Antonio Spurs vs. Milwaukee Bucks – Game #68

In what has to be considered their most impressive home win of the season, the San Antonio Spurs dominated the Milwaukee Bucks on Monday night. The good guys caught fire early and were able to stay hot enough to keep the Bucks at bay. When the fiesta was over, San Antonio had a 146-125 victory.
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

3 reasons why the San Antonio Spurs can ambush the Western Conference play-in field

In all likelihood, the San Antonio Spurs’ path to the Western Conference playoffs goes through the play-in round. The Spurs are currently 30-29, which is good for the ninth seed in the West. In the aforementioned play-in round, the Spurs will likely see a combination of one to two of these teams: Portland Trail Blazers, Dallas Mavericks, Memphis Grizzlies and Golden State Warriors.