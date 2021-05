SINGAPORE (May 9): Singapore will test thousands of people for Covid-19 as the number of infections unlinked to current clusters continued to rise. Three Changi Airport employees and a junior college student were among those who registered positive for the virus in recent days, the health ministry said on late Saturday. The government will expand testing to all workers at two of the airport's terminals and its Jewel shopping mall, and all students, staff, and visitors at the junior college.