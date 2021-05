The Cameron Yoe baseball team clinched the district championship on April 30 with a win over the Rogers Golden Eagles 7-3. Brannon McCall (6) struggled in the top of the first inning and allowed a run on a single to right field. Cameron caught the Rogers runner stealing second base for the second out. McCall got out of the top of the first inning on a groundout. Ryan Host (10) advanced to first base on a hit by pitch with one out in the bottom of the first inning.