Green Envy: What Wizards Fans said 5/18

 15 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Celts unfortunately had to duke it out in the first ever play-in tournament but thankfully came out with the 118-100 win behind Jayson Tatum's 50(!). Kinda seems like these kind of games are becoming commonplace for him, yeah? Let's hope so Celtics fans! The Wizards have been on a tear lately and seemed to have figured some things out. They pushed their way from the bottom of the standings all the way to the 8th seed to be able to challenge for 7th today. Them not winning tonight means they have to defend their 8th place finish against the Pacers on Thursday. Let's hear how they feel.

