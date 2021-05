KEYSER - In a normal season, Potomac State’s Region XX championship victory last Tuesday would have punched the ticket to the NJCAA Division II world series. This year, there was an added step. Potomac State and Region XIX would battle in a best of three series to see who advanced to the national tournament. That matchup occurred Saturday in Keyser, with the Lady Catamounts falling to Delaware Technical Community College 3-1 and 7-4. With those losses, the Lady Catamounts saw their season end with an impressive 23-9 record, and just short of their ultimate goal of reaching the world series.