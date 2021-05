Meet Roxy and Lucy, the Pets of the Week who are available at the Humane Society of St. Joseph County. These two sisters need a special home. Lucy is sweet and independent. She’s 5 years old and although she’s almost 120 pounds, she’s a gentle giant. Lucy relies on Roxy, and the two of them are always together. Roxy, who’s about 5, is more outgoing and lends Lucy her confidence. A quiet home with no children would be ideal.