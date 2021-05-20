Taking the Bait at the "Flybrary" in Monroe County

You've heard of a little library where you can leave a book and take a book, but have you heard of a "flybrary". It's a fishing lover's version of a little library. This "fly-brary" is located at the Stroud Township "forever green" nature preserve. The idea is to leave a lure or take a lure. When the Brodhead Chapter of Trout Unlimited first installed the "fly-brary" they left two lures on to start, and people are "taking the bait". Now there are nearly 15 added by people who have visited. No live bait can be used at the park, so the extra lures can not only help out fellow fisher men and women, but also the safety of the fish.