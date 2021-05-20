newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Monroe County, PA

Taking the Bait at the "Flybrary" in Monroe County

By Rachel Lacroix
brctv13.com
 15 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleYou've heard of a little library where you can leave a book and take a book, but have you heard of a "flybrary". It's a fishing lover's version of a little library. This "fly-brary" is located at the Stroud Township "forever green" nature preserve. The idea is to leave a lure or take a lure. When the Brodhead Chapter of Trout Unlimited first installed the "fly-brary" they left two lures on to start, and people are "taking the bait". Now there are nearly 15 added by people who have visited. No live bait can be used at the park, so the extra lures can not only help out fellow fisher men and women, but also the safety of the fish.

www.brctv13.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Lifestyle
County
Monroe County, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Monroe County, PA
Government
City
Stroud Township, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fly#Live Bait#Trout Unlimited Member#Artificial Lures#Green#Flies#Preserve#Book
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Hobbies
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Fishing
News Break
Politics
Related
Monroe County, PAPocono Record

NEPA sees millions in hospitality assistance through CHIRP

Nearly $72 million in relief has been distributed in the latest wave of assistance to the hospitality industry in the commonwealth, including numerous establishments in the northeastern region of the state, the governor’s office confirmed on Monday. The COVID-19 Hospitality Recovery Program’s latest distribution of funding was spread among 41...
Monroe County, PAbrctv13.com

More Foster Homes Needed in Monroe County

Monroe County Children and Youth Services is also using foster care month to recruit families to join the team. Their front lawn is decorated with brightly colored pinwheels to draw attention to the growing need of volunteers. 134 children are in foster care, and the program only has 80 foster homes which include both traditional and kinship foster homes. If you would like to become a foster parent there are a few things you should know.
Monroe County, PATimes News

Used cooking oil stolen from restaurants

State police at Fern Ridge are investigating the reported theft of waste cooking oil from four businesses in Chestnuthill Township, Monroe County. All the complaints were received on May 11. Troopers listed the victim as Thomas Mozeleski, 60, of Dalton, Lackawanna County, for the following restaurants, Wing Wha Chinese, Garden...
Monroe County, PAPocono Record

Monroe County COVID-19 vaccine tracker: 27% of people fully vaccinated

Some 27% of people living in Monroe County are fully vaccinated as of May 11, according to data from the Pennsylvania Department of Health. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention considers someone fully vaccinated two weeks after they've been given a single-dose shot (Johnson & Johnson) or a second shot (either Pfizer or Moderna).
Monroe County, PAPocono Record

Here's where you can donate blood in Monroe County

The Red Cross is calling on the public to donate blood. Even as America turns the corner on the pandemic, blood donations of all types are still necessary, and life-saving. Appointments are required in order to comply with social distancing guidelines and COVID-safety recommendations. For information or to schedule an...
Palmerton, PAphillyvoice.com

Blue Mountain Resort to be managed by Camelback operator, report says

Blue Mountain Resort, one of Pennsylvania's most popular skiing destinations, soon will be managed by same operator as Camelback Mountain Resort in the Poconos. California-based KSL Resorts reportedly will take over management of Blue Mountain with plans to make significant investments in the facilities at the Palmerton, Carbon County, destination, according to The Morning Call.
Monroe County, PAWFMZ-TV Online

Regional hospitality job fair coming to the Poconos

MONROE, Pa. | The Pocono Mountains Visitors Bureau's (PMVB) regional job fair is bringing the opportunity to find fun and exciting jobs in hospitality to the Poconos this Thursday. The PMVB will be hosting about 90 employers from various local hospitality industries, who will be showcasing hundreds of job opportunities...
Monroe County, PATimes News

Carbon, Monroe businesses cited for COVID-19 violations

Two Carbon County establishments and three in Monroe County, have been cited by the state police liquor control board enforcement office in Wilkes-Barre. • Slovak Gymnastic Union Sokol Local Assembly No. 214, Palmerton, was cited on Feb. 6 for their board-approved manager being visibly intoxicated on the licensed premises and also for violating the order and mandates of the governor and secretary of health concerning the COVID-19 disaster emergency mask mandate and allowing a patron to be seated at the bar and consume alcohol without purchasing a meal.
Carbon County, PATimes News

PMVB hosts hospitality job fair Thursday

Join nearly 90 employers as they showcase the hundreds of jobs that are available throughout the Pocono Mountains. Opportunities include full-time, part-time and seasonal jobs ranging from entry to executive level. The Pocono Mountains Visitors Bureau organized this regionwide job fair in conjunction with local chambers, PA CareerLink, Pocono Counties...
Monroe County, PAPocono Record

Center for Vision Loss is now Sights for Hope

A local organization that empowers those living with visual impairments has rebranded with the aim to emphasize "hope over loss." Center for Vision Loss, a non-profit that also champions healthy eyesight through education in the Lehigh Valley and in Monroe County, officially changed its name to Sights for Hope in April.
Stroudsburg, PAPocono Record

'Race Judicata' 5K set for Sunday to benefit AWSOM

Looking to lend a paw? A 5K to benefit the Animal Welfare Society of Monroe (AWSOM) is slated for this Sunday in downtown Stroudsburg. The 38th Running of the Edwin Krawitz Memorial Law Day, or "Race Judicata", fun run hits the pavement starting at 9 a.m., preceded by check in and registration from 7:30 to 8:15 a.m. The starting line is at the Monroe County Bar Association, 913 Main Street, Stroudsburg, rain or shine.
Stroud Township, PAPosted by
Newswatch 16

Heavy police presence in the Poconos

There is a heavy police presence in the Poconos on Friday night. Shafer School House Road and Route 209 in Stroud Township are blocked off. Neighbors tell Newswatch 16 heard police drive by around 8 p.m. and then a crash. Police have not said what is going on yet in...
Monroe County, PATimes News

State police at Fern Ridge report on charges

State police at the Fern Ridge barracks reported on the following incidents:. • On April 10 at 9:39 p.m., a 1989 GMC truck was stopped along McIlhaney Road at Mills Road, in Chestnuthill Township, Monroe County. The driver, Louis Fenton, 35, of Tannersville, was found to be under the influence and was taken into custody and transported to the county DUI center. While in custody troopers learned that Fenton was a fugitive from justice out of Ontario County, New York, and wanted by the sheriff’s department.
Monroe County, PATimes News

Bids for Monroe Courthouse expansion total $50M

The Monroe County Courthouse expansion moves even closer to a construction start date. On Wednesday the Monroe County Commissioners announced the bids for the $50 million project. In the general construction category, Lobar Inc. had the lowest bid with $24,708,000, followed by Quandel Construction Group Inc. with $27,900 and L.R....
Pocono Record

'Thinking outside the box': Schools in Monroe County discuss prom, graduation

Proms, graduations and awards ceremonies are some of the most memorable moments in a student's life. Missing out such high school milestones will be just as memorable, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Monroe County's high school class of 2020 experienced a shut-down at the end of their senior year and...
East Stroudsburg, PAPocono Record

Candidates to watch: East Stroudsburg school board primary

Six candidates have filed to run for the East Stroudsburg Area School District board of school directors. They have all cross-filed, meaning they will appear on ballots in both the Democratic and Republican primaries. Primaries in Monroe County:Candidates to watch: Stroudsburg school board primary election. Voters in each primary can...
Monroe County, PAbrctv13.com

AWSOM Animal Shelters Receives a Large Donation

A Monroe County business gives back to help some four-legged friends in the community. The Blu Studio in Stroudsburg donated nearly $4,000 to the AWSOM Animal Shelter. That's the biggest donation they've given yet. The owner of the studio says she got her pets from the shelter, and she knows many customers have as well, so it seemed to be a popular choice. She hopes that this donation can help offset the loss of fundraisers over the past year.
Tobyhanna, PAlvb.com

Pa approves $2 million loan for 28,000-square-foot medical facility in Tobyhanna Township

Allentown-based Tobyhanna Site was approved for a 15-year, $2 million state loan to build a 28,000-square-foot medical facility in Tobyhanna Township, Monroe County. Dawn Ouellette Nixon is a career journalist who believes that good journalism can change the world. As the health care reporter, she covers everything from small town medicine to big pharma. You can also find her chasing a good business story in Berks County. She can be reached at dnixon@bridgetowermedia.com. or 610-807-9619, extension 4118.