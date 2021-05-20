newsbreak-logo
Medicare for 60-year-olds may not be a better deal

Texarkana Gazette
 17 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON — President Joe Biden and progressive Democrats have proposed to lower Medicare's eligibility age to 60, to help older adults get affordable coverage. But a new study finds that Medicare can be more expensive than other options, particularly for many people of modest means. There are two reasons: Traditional...

