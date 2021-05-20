SF Giants ace Gausman continues his brilliance, Posey powers first-place club to fourth straight win

Rogers pitched a perfect inning with one strikeout in Game 2 of Tuesday's doubleheader versus Colorado. Rogers entered the game with a 6-2 lead to protect, and he put in another strong inning. Unfortunately for the Giants, Jake McGee and Camilo Doval melted down in the seventh inning. Rogers has a tiny 1.02 ERA, 0.85 WHIP and 10:3 K:BB across 17.2 innings this season. He's been a jack-of-all-trades with two saves, eight holds and two blown saves. With McGee struggling recently, Rogers could see more save chances come his way in the near future.