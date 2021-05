LAN events are finally back for Call of Duty fans. It’s been nearly 14 months since the Call of Duty League announced their move to solely online play for the remainder of the 2020 season. Since then, the Dallas Empire was crowned champions, FaZe went on an 11 game unbeaten streak and rookies have seemingly taken the League by storm. Regardless, competitive COD has powered through, and albeit in an online format, the games have been played as scheduled.