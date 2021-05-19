Rising to the new era of dynamic innovation at the datacentre

Events of the past 18 months have pushed Australian businesses to rapidly innovate at the datacentre. With the need to quickly shift the business to the cloud, IT leaders have needed to re-think the datacentre environment in its entirety. This rapid innovation and transformation is likely to continue, too. As noted in the AFR, there is plenty of room for the changes that enterprises have made over the course of the pandemic to go much deeper going forward, and as KPMG has found, those companies that do continue to transform will be the ones to grow; 80 per cent of revenue growth will come from digital.