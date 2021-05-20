newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Republicans rebel against mask requirement in House chamber

By Associated Press
Posted by 
KTAR News
KTAR News
 5 hours ago
Cover picture for the article

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republicans are rebelling against the requirement that they wear a mask on the House floor, stoking tensions with majority Democrats who are refusing to change the rules following updated guidance from federal health officials. Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., led an effort Wednesday to get the Office...

ktar.com
KTAR News

KTAR News

Phoenix, AZ
7K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

KTAR.com is the website for KTAR News 92.3. KTAR News covers breaking news, traffic and weather in Phoenix, Arizona and surrounding cities.

 https://ktar.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
State
Maryland State
State
Florida State
State
Washington State
State
Texas State
State
Illinois State
State
Colorado State
State
Kentucky State
State
Arizona State
State
Virginia State
State
Georgia State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nancy Pelosi
Person
Louie Gohmert
Person
Jamie Raskin
Person
Chip Roy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Republicans#Gop Lawmakers#Democratic Lawmakers#The Senate#Republican Committee#Ap#C Span#Cdc#Capitol#Maskless#Associated Press#House Of Representatives#Mask Requirements#House Floor Proceedings#Majority Democrats#Legislation#Minority Leader Mccarthy#Masks#Committee Hearing Rooms
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Related
Ohio StatePosted by
Cleveland.com

Republicans led by Ohio’s Bob Gibbs protest Nancy Pelosi’s masking requirements

WASHINGTON, D. C. - U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s decision to keep masking and physical distancing requirements on the House of Representatives floor despite new Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance that fully vaccinated Americans can forgo those precautions has upset Holmes County GOP Rep. Bob Gibbs, who sent Pelosi a letter on Thursday night to protest the policy.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The US Sun

Call for Pelosi to be investigated over Capitol riot as Speaker also slammed for keeping mask mandate in House chamber

CONTROVERSIAL Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene is calling for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to be investigated in connection with the insurrection at the Capitol and delayed requests for National Guard assistance. Greene's tweet comes as Pelosi has received criticism for maintaining the House rules requiring masks in the House chamber, despite...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Graham: 'I accept the results of the election'

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) said on Monday that he accepts the results of the 2020 election, and urged Republicans, including former President Donald Trump, to focus on the upcoming midterm where the party wants to win back control of Congress. “I accept the results of the election. ... 2020 is...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Salon

Nancy Pelosi refuses to relax mask mandate until more Republicans in the House get vaccinated

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., leaves her news conference in the Capitol Visitor Center (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images) House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., is requiring that all members in the House of Representatives continue wearing masks, despite new guidance from Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that indoor mask-wearing is no longer necessary.
Texas StateTexas Monthly

Why Eight Texas Republicans Broke From Their Party Over Mask Mandates

Texas lawmakers began this year’s legislative session with some agitation over new rules that required that they wear face masks to limit the spread of COVID-19. In January, Republican representative Kyle Biedermann of Fredericksburg tossed his face covering on the House podium in disgust, denouncing the rules as an unnecessary infringement on what he and other mask opponents regard as their freedom to take whatever health risks they choose (and to impose risks on others). As the session proceeded, some lawmakers would quietly slide down their masks and wear them over their chins during dull moments. Those included Democratic representative Joe Deshotel, who on the third day of the session tested positive for COVID-19. Months later, on May 13, after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced that those who are fully vaccinated no longer need to wear a face covering, Austin representative Donna Howard ripped off her black surgical mask and waved it in the air gleefully, as if she were at a bra-burning. Representative J. M. Lozano, a Republican and restaurant owner from Kingsville, threw his straight up in the air as if it were a graduation cap.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Salon

Liz Cheney rips Kevin McCarthy for withholding 'important information' about Capitol riot

Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) on Sunday suggested that House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) is withholding "important information" about the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. During an interview on Fox News, Cheney told host Chris Wallace that she was ousted from Republican leadership because she refused to be "complicit" in spreading former President Donald Trump's so-called "Big Lie" about the 2020 election being stolen.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
KTAR News

Conservative group boasts of secret role in voting laws

The head of a national conservative group told supporters it secretly helped draft legislation in Republican-controlled statehouses across the country as part of a coordinated network of organizations pushing to tighten voting laws across the country. Jessica Anderson, executive director of Heritage Action, made the claim during a recent meeting...
POTUSPosted by
Fox News

Masks no longer required for vaccinated people at the White House

The White House has sent an email to staff to inform them that if they are vaccinated they will no longer be required to wear a mask on its grounds, Fox News has confirmed. The procedural change came just as the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) announced new recommendation that those who are fully vaccinated do not need to wear a mask in most settings.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Independent

Steve Scalise supports ouster of no 3 House Republican leader Liz Cheney amid GOP revolt against her

House Minority Whip Steve Scalise supports the effort to oust Liz Cheney, the third-ranking House Republican whose position has become increasingly precarious in recent weeks.According to a spokesperson for Mr Scalise, the congressman has endorsed Rep Elise Stefanik, a New York congresswoman who has stepped up to replace Ms Cheney.“House Republicans need to be solely focused on taking back the House in 2022 and fighting against Speaker Pelosi and President Biden’s radical socialist agenda, and Elise Stefanik is strongly committed to doing that, which is why Whip Scalise has pledged to support her for Conference Chair,” the spokesperson, Lauren Fine,...