The way the Yankees’ season started out, people were leaving them for dead when they were 5-10, which was exactly 9.26% of the way into a 162-game season. A lot of fans were so angry you’d have thought they were 50-100. All it took was two good weeks to get out of that five-under .500 hole, and look at them now. The Yankees are 14-14, just 2 ½ games out of first place and surging.