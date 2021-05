The Twin Cedars Girls Track and Field Squad won the Bluegrass Conference Track and Field Championship Tuesday night in Lamoni. The Sabers scored 98 points to runner-up Seymour’s 93. Rylee Dunkin was a quadruple gold medalist winning all four events she was in including the 100 meter dash 800 and 1500 meter runs, and long jump. Cheyenne Bruns was also a winner in the open 400. The Saber boys placed 11th with Isiah Arreola placing 6th in the shot put. Both Saber squads will head to the Newton Invitational on Thursday. F.