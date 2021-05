Bashir has been on sick leave for several months and opted to quit last month before undergoing another surgical procedure on his heart. Bashir's exit comes one year after the BBC director general, under pressure from Princess Diana's family, ordered an independent investigation to look into how Bashir convinced the royal to speak on camera about her marriage, and whether Bashir used fake documents to gain the trust of the family for his controversial 1995 Panorama interview with Diana. Panorama is preparing to air a special program investigating its original 1995 interview.