newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Falmouth, MA

Yard Sale Is Saturday At Art Center

By webeditor@capenews.net
capenews.net
 13 hours ago

The Falmouth Art Center will hold its annual artists fair and yard sale on Saturday, May 22, from 9 AM to 2 PM. The fair will take place outside in front of the Art Center at 137 Gifford Street in Falmouth. It is free and open to the public. Vendors...

www.capenews.net
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Falmouth, MA
Entertainment
Local
Massachusetts Lifestyle
Falmouth, MA
Lifestyle
Local
Massachusetts Entertainment
City
Falmouth, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Supplies#Yard Sale#Jewelry#Street Art#Street Vendors#Public Art#The Falmouth Art Center#Crafts#Gifford Street#Books#Bargain Prices#Rain
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Arts
Related
Falmouth, MAcapenews.net

Falmouth Art Center Fosters Community During COVID-19

While the COVID-19 pandemic imposed social isolation, the Falmouth Art Center helped offset it by lifting the spirits of hundreds of art lovers from ages 5 to 99. During state-mandated lockdowns in spring 2020 the art center building on Gifford Street was closed to the public, classes were canceled, the heat was turned down, staff hours were cut and several staff had to be laid off temporarily. Laura M. Reckford, the center’s executive director, immediately set out to learn Zoom technology, then worked with her teachers and students to make them familiar and comfortable with it.
Falmouth, MAonthewater.com

On The Water Celebrates 25 Years

Bill Hough (left) and Chris Megan pose for the first cover of On The Water magazine. This photo was taken in March 1996 on a jetty in Falmouth, Massachusetts. It was nearly 30 years ago when I first came to the Cape as a young man in my late 20s, looking to take on the world as Director of Sales at The Enterprise newspaper group. I had met Bill Hough through a consultant, and he and his sister, Margaret, wanted to grow the family-run paper that they would soon be taking over from their father, John Hough. My first interview with Bill was nearly five hours long and the two of us hit it off immediately. Within weeks of joining Bill at The Enterprise, we were fishing down the Elizabeth Islands, chasing springtime schoolies in his 17-foot Whaler. I had been to the Cape on occasion, but I had never seen the Elizabeth Islands beyond Woods Hole. All it took was one trip along those pristine shorelines and I was captivated.
Barnstable County, MAcapecodtimes.com

WRITE TO KNOW

Dear Write to Know: Would you like to be a volunteer? The Yarmouth Food Pantry, 845 Route 28, South Yarmouth needs volunteers on Mondays from 11:30 a.m. to noon each week to assist with unloading a delivery truck of food from the Greater Boston Food Bank. Interested people must be fully vaccinated and capable of lifting boxes weighing up to 40-50 lbs. Please contact Joe MacLelland, Procurement Manager, Yarmouth Food Pantry at email: joeralph@comcast.net.