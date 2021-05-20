US Crude Oil Inventory Increased for First Time in 3 Weeks

The West Texas Intermediate Crude Oil market has gapped higher to kick off the trading session during the trading session on Monday but then turned around to fill the gap only to rocket to the upside. The resistance line of the top of the ascending triangle should send this market higher if we can clear it, opening up the possibility of a move towards the $70 level. The $70 level course is a large, round, psychologically significant figure and therefore I think a lot of pressure will show up there. If we can break above there, then it is likely that we could go looking towards the $72.50 level.