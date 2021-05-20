Proposed park option for Delaware's firefighters could help free up future surf fishing tags
A slight change to a goodwill gesture for Delaware's volunteer firefighters and EMTs could help DNREC put a dent into a popular program's shortage. State Sen. Brian Pettyjohn (R-Georgetown/Long Neck) spoke on Senate Bill 92, which addresses a current program where Delaware offers active volunteer firefighters, EMTs, and life members a free surf fishing tag, or in-state rates for one to out-of-state members.www.wdel.com