POWHATAN – Powhatan’s Senior Night home game opened with a celebration of five longtime contributors to the boys’ lacrosse program, and it ended with another reason for the team to celebrate, as the Indians routed fellow Dominion District team and Class 4, Region B opponent Monacan 21-4. “It means a lot anytime you can play anybody in the conference and do well,” said Powhatan head coach Joe Niles. “It’s a tough conference this year…we’re the little fish in a big pond, and we’re holding our own. We’re doing the best we can. These are games we have to win. Every game is going to be a close game going forward.”