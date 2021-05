Welcome to the Weekly Hypothetical here at CSI where we seek answer the questions that no one really seems to be asking. Why are we doing this? Because it's fun to imagine a world where we can change the Honor Code, select the members of the College Football Playoff committee or decide what type of restaurant should replace the abomination that is Brick Oven Pizza. Maybe one day we'll have the power to make these decisions and if that ever happens we'll have these posts to help inform our decisions.