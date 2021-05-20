‘The Conners’: Emma Kenney Chronicles COVID Season in Behind-the-Scenes Photos

There’s some great news coming out today for a full trio of ABC shows in A Million Little Things, The Rookie, and The Conners. All three of them are coming back!. In a statement today, the network confirmed that all of these series will be getting a season 4, which doesn’t come as too great of a surprise. While the ratings for all three shows have slipped over the past year, they remain solid parts of the lineup. There’s also a recognition here that they all have streaming and international value, as well. There are a lot of factors that go into renewing different shows, but in general, we think that it matters that you show loyalty to your viewers. If ABC develops a further reputation for canceling shows left and right, it’s only going to hurt them in the long run.