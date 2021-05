The Chevrolet Silverado 1500 is quite a competent performer, but while the likes of Ford and Dodge have started to offer crazy Baja-inspired trucks like the Raptor and TRX, Chevrolet has been notably absent from the trend of making workhorses into overpowered playthings. That got us thinking: what if GM were to take the styling cues and performance of a Camaro ZL1 and apply them to the Silverado? Of course, much more than just sharper styling and a big engine would be necessary to make this a worthy competitor to the Raptor and TRX, so let's see what we can expect if Chevrolet does build an off-road truck with a supercharged V8.