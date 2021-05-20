Material You

Image credit: United States Geological Survey on Unsplash. It is amazing how from its conception, digital 3D printing has been creatively adapted to a myriad of materials, such as polymers, glass, concrete, and metal. This printing technique has been scaled up from a laboratory-sized curiosity to macroscopic dimensions, making impossible architectural constructs and art works a reality. Moreover, it has been ingeniously scaled down with the help of beams of electrons and photons to the nanoscopic regime, shaping insulators, semiconductors, metals, and superconductors, making what once seemed impossible come to life. Imagine having the capability to 3D print a 1000-meter concrete skyscraper while also being able to shape a 10-nanometer silicon transistor, a mere 100 billion times difference in proportions.