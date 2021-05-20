40 Memes To Help Give Responsibilities The Proverbial Finger
As Wednesday evening comes to a close, and the light at the end of the tunnel (Friday) grows brighter, the desire to be productive grows weaker. Instead, all we want to do is watch tv, be horizontal, and make time pass a little faster so we can do those things without any guilt hanging over our weary heads. To help alleviate the stress of existing, we've put together this collection of good, relatable, and, if we're being honest, just OK memes. They won't change anyone's reality, but hopefully they'll help take the edge off.cheezburger.com