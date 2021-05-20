40 Memes To Help Give Responsibilities The Proverbial Finger

A doting husband from Alberta, Canada, is winning hearts across the internet for picking up a new skill to make life easier for his wife of 50 years. The 79-year-old gentleman, who did not want to be identified, popped into Delmar College of Hair and Esthetics in Red Deer last month to check if there were any upcoming lessons he could join. He explained that his wife—who has always "taken pride in" her appearance—was now finding it hard to do her hair and makeup due to failing eyesight. Knowing how important it is to her, the loving husband hoped to pick up a few tips to help her get ready.