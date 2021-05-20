newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

40 Memes To Help Give Responsibilities The Proverbial Finger

By haunted_admin
Posted by 
Cheezburger
Cheezburger
 5 hours ago
Cover picture for the article

As Wednesday evening comes to a close, and the light at the end of the tunnel (Friday) grows brighter, the desire to be productive grows weaker. Instead, all we want to do is watch tv, be horizontal, and make time pass a little faster so we can do those things without any guilt hanging over our weary heads. To help alleviate the stress of existing, we've put together this collection of good, relatable, and, if we're being honest, just OK memes. They won't change anyone's reality, but hopefully they'll help take the edge off.

cheezburger.com
Cheezburger

Cheezburger

Brooklyn, NY
24K+
Followers
13K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

The Cheezburger Network, known for some of the top procrastination sites on the web, including I Can Has Cheezburger?, FAIL Blog, and Memebase, is one of the earliest drivers behind the massive explosion of Memes and related Internet Culture.

 https://www.cheezburger.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Memes#Stress#Reality Tv#Time#Edge#Watch Tv
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Meme
News Break
Technology
Related
PodcastCheezBurger

A Generous Helping of Memes for Lovers of Dumb Humor

There she is: the average pleb. She leaves the office at 5 p.m. on the dot. As she makes her way down the beaten path, she imagines turning on an educational podcast while cooking a nutritious dinner. Maybe she'll even read a book before bed. 'Yes...' she thinks to herself, 'tonight is the night I do that self-care thing everyone's been talking about.' Halfway through her 45-minute commute on a particularly crowded train, fast food starts to feel pretty appealing. When she finally gets home, she plops down on the couch and tears open the Taco Bell wrappers. Avengers: Endgame is already queued up.
RelationshipsPosted by
The Independent

Optical illusion of a little girl has people really confused

A mother has shared an optical illusion image of her daughter – and the internet is delighted to help solve the puzzle.The picture was posted in the Reddit forum r/confusing_perspective and got everyone scratching their heads at what was being presented to them.The little girl’s mother asked the question on 6 May: “My daughter, where’s the rest of her? Ohh I see, do you?’” No photoshop involved. #OnceYouSeeIt pic.twitter.com/Kws28ivVDL— Tim Kietzmann (@TimKietzmann) May 6, 2021The thread became awash with users saying how confused they were, as the little girl seemed to have no bottom half or melt into the pathway,...
HealthPopSugar

These 15 Face Masks Are Lightweight, Breathable, and Easy to Wear

I've grown so used to wearing face masks, I can't imagine my post-vaccination world without them. Even as more people receive their vaccines, you can count on me always having one on hand. While I can appreciate being bailed out by disposable masks on rare occasions, my favorite type is a cloth face mask I can wash and use all the time.
ElectronicsPosted by
SPY

These TV Mounts Will Help Give You the Best Viewing Angle

From framing your wall art to getting house plants, there are a lot of easy ways to transform your apartment from a bachelor pad into a respectable home. You’ll feel better about it, and so will anyone who might come by. One simple way to add a sophisticated edge to your interior is to invest in a wall mount for your TV.
Relationship Advicepsiloveyou.xyz

Why Exes Always Come Running Back

We’ve all had it happen — either to us or someone we know; the person that we chased and yearned for hits us up with that text. We’ve all seen the endless memes about the beeping radar that exes seem to have when you finally have the audacity to move on — and how that sets us back or drives us further forward.
Skin Carethezoereport.com

Are You Brave Enough To Try 2021’s Most Controversial Eyebrow Trend?

The eyebrow trend cycle is one that’s constantly changing. It might be hard to imagine a time where pencil brows were the look du jour, but that’s what the ‘90s were all about thanks to celebrities like Gwen Stefani and Drew Barrymore who championed the shape. Once the mid-2000s approached, Cara Delevigne started the next wave of bushy, full arches. As for today, it turns out that the 2021 eyebrow trends include a mixture of both beloved styles.
Indiatheregister.com

The swift in-person response is part of the service (and nothing to do with the thing I broke while trying to help you)

On Call Corporal Cockup meets Major Outage in this week's episode of On Call as a reader's helpful walkthrough takes down the telephony server. Today's recollection by reader "Simon" (for that is not his name) takes us back more than a decade to the early part of this century, where he was putting in time doing first line support for a public sector firm.
Skin Caregoodhousekeeping.com

14 Best Eyebrow Growth Serums for Fuller-Looking Brows

If you followed the eyebrow trends of the 90s, you may be stuck with sparse brows today due to over-plucking back then. If you're in search for a magical potion to get a full, beautiful brow shape, there are hundreds of eyebrow makeup products for achieving fuller-looking arches. However, the truth behind these products isn't so straightforward.
Skin Caregetthegloss.com

Peach fuzz: a guide to downy facial hair, and how to remove it

From magnifying mirrors to HD cameras and selfie culture, peach fuzz or vellus hair can become a source of anxiety - here’s how to remove it if you want to, and a case for leaving yours be. Peach fuzz: sounds cute and friendly, can be a pain if you’ve got...
Hair CarePosted by
Upworthy

79-year-old takes hair and makeup lessons to help his 'beautiful' wife of 50 years get ready

A doting husband from Alberta, Canada, is winning hearts across the internet for picking up a new skill to make life easier for his wife of 50 years. The 79-year-old gentleman, who did not want to be identified, popped into Delmar College of Hair and Esthetics in Red Deer last month to check if there were any upcoming lessons he could join. He explained that his wife—who has always "taken pride in" her appearance—was now finding it hard to do her hair and makeup due to failing eyesight. Knowing how important it is to her, the loving husband hoped to pick up a few tips to help her get ready.
Skin CarePosted by
whowhatwear

Are Gel Extensions Really Bad for Your Nails? We Asked the Experts

As a beauty editor, I've tested thousands of products, trends, and treatments, but I certainly haven't tried everything (in an industry as fast-paced and fickle as this, that would be nearly impossible). Take SkinCeuticals C E Ferulic ($166) for instance. I have yet to use a single drop, even though it's an iconic product that makes other beauty editors wax poetic. I've also never gotten lash extensions (gasp!) or laminated my brows (double gasp!). It's not like I'm intrinsically against any of these things. In fact, I would love to try them. I simply haven't yet.
Petspetbusiness

Pet Owners Trust Their Pets’ Judgement When Dating

In a new relationship, you might think you need to worry about winning over their parents or best friend. But really, you should be focused on getting their pet’s approval. According to new research, 67% of Americans said they would end their relationship if their pet doesn’t like their partner.
Skin CareMindBodyGreen

Do Your Eyes Always Sting After Removing Your Makeup? Try This

You've likely heard it a million times, but let's say it one more time for the people in the back: Your eye area is the most fragile and delicate skin on your entire face. We know this, you know this, and so you may painstakingly apply your eye cream each night, using your ring finger (aka, your weakest digit) to tap along the orbital bone.
Skin Carehealththoroughfare.com

Learn How to Avoid Facial Redness and Choose the Right Skincare Products

When talking about appearance, well, seeing red is not always ideal. If you have sensitive skin, you know how hard it is to deal with, especially when it reacts to the slightest triggers. Unbearable. Facial redness is now considered one of the most common skin issues, caused by several reasons,...