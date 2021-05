Billings Blue Jays 13, Bozeman Bucks ‘A’ 3 (6) Highlights: Davis Chakos homered and drove in three runs and Ethan Moore allowed just one run over the final five innings in the six-inning mercy-rule victory in the first game of a doubleheader. Ethan Chaney drove in three runs and Nathan Kojetin went 3 for 3 with two doubles and scored three times for the Blue Jays, who watched Moore all but shut down the Bucks after giving up two runs in the first inning.