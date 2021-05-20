newsbreak-logo
German traditions: the journeyman and his wander years

By Karen Bradbury Stripes Europe
Stars and Stripes
 17 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleA lone figure dressed in antiquated clothing and carrying a bundle on a stick trudges purposefully through the streets of a small German town. Might a festival or historical reenactment be underway?. That’s always possible, but the more probable answer is that a very special type of junior craftsman has...

