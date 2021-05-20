The Electric 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning Is About to Be Revealed

Automakers can choose from two basic templates when building an EV: Build one that's just like a gas car they already make (Kia Soul EV, Hyundai Kona Electric) or try something completely new (BMW i3, Jaguar I-Pace, Ford Mustang Mach-E). When Volvo was designing its first EV, it chose the former path. The electric XC40 Recharge P8 looks just like the gas-powered XC40, inside and out. And it rides on Volvo's Compact Modular Architecture platform, just like the gas XC40 (and the Polestar 2), so the Recharge's driving character is remarkably similar to that of the gas car. But some things have changed. The gas XC40 tops out at 248 horsepower, and base models are poky at the track. The Recharge has 402 horsepower from two electric motors, and the acceleration times to prove it.