Cars

The Electric 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning Is About to Be Revealed

By Kyle Cheromcha, The Drive
msn.com
 13 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleWith about an hour to go, it bears reiterating just how big a deal this is, no matter if you're jaded from the constant headlines, skeptical about electric vehicles or completely uninterested in trucks. With the F-150 leading the way, Ford's F-Series full-size pickup trucks are the most popular vehicles in America, full stop. What we're about to see tonight is the model's biggest shift in more than half a century: the fully-electric 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning. And you can watch it happen here at the livestream below.

www.msn.com
Ford F 150#Ford F Series#Ford Trucks#Pickup Trucks
CarsGreen Car Reports

Megawatt truck stop, solid-state battery tech, Mach-E OTA updates, Fisker and Sharp: Today’s Car News

Ford is already showing what it plans to do with over-the-air updates and the Mustang Mach-E. A solid-state battery advance claims to tackle a familiar problem with a different solution. A truck stop in California plans to offer no gas or diesel but will have megawatt charging for semis. And Fisker EVs will offer some of the latest interfaces from Sharp. This and more, here at Green Car Reports.
CarsPosted by
Motor1.com

Maybe This Is What The 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning Looks Like

The Ford F-150 Lightning debuts on March 19, but we still don't have a clear idea of what the whole truck looks like. WB.Artist20 gave Motor1.com permission to re-publish his renderings of how the electric pickup might look. The front is the part of the truck that we know the...
Buying CarsAutoweek.com

7 Ford Pickup Trucks America Never Got

We tend to view pickup trucks as a quintessentially American body style, but other countries with expansive frontiers (and expansive planned subdivisions) have also found them very useful. They did their own takes on the pickup truck, too, ones that were more suited to their economy, roads, distances, market preferences, and even gas prices.
CarsAutoweek.com

Tested: 2021 Volvo XC40 Recharge P8 Is a Stealth EV

Automakers can choose from two basic templates when building an EV: Build one that's just like a gas car they already make (Kia Soul EV, Hyundai Kona Electric) or try something completely new (BMW i3, Jaguar I-Pace, Ford Mustang Mach-E). When Volvo was designing its first EV, it chose the former path. The electric XC40 Recharge P8 looks just like the gas-powered XC40, inside and out. And it rides on Volvo's Compact Modular Architecture platform, just like the gas XC40 (and the Polestar 2), so the Recharge's driving character is remarkably similar to that of the gas car. But some things have changed. The gas XC40 tops out at 248 horsepower, and base models are poky at the track. The Recharge has 402 horsepower from two electric motors, and the acceleration times to prove it.
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

Here's How The Ford Explorer Timberline Stacks Up Against The Competition

Off roading is done best with short wheelbase vehicles like the two-door Jeep Wrangler, new Ford Bronco, Mercedes G-Wagen or Land Rover Defender. They're better at fitting through tight trails both lengthwise and widthwise and all feature hardcore 4WD systems with locking differentials and low ranges. But all of them only have two rows of seats, which means you can bring five people at most for your next off-road adventure.
CarsMotorAuthority

2021 Yenko/SC Silverado California Edition is a 710-hp Chevy truck

Ram has the 1500 TRX, and Ford will soon have the F-150 Raptor R, but Chevrolet fans looking for a high-performance V-8 truck currently miss out on the fun. Thankfully there's an aftermarket, and one of the companies with a wide array of tuned Chevy trucks is Specialty Vehicle Engineering (SVE) of Toms River, New Jersey. Its latest is a Yenko-branded Silverado packing 710 hp.
Economycarwow.co.uk

How long does a Tesla battery last?

Tesla is one of the best in the business at making electric cars, boasting class-leading ranges, plenty of technology and a cult-like fan following that some of the established car manufacturers can only dream of. As great as its EVs can be though, they’re not immune from a problem that...
Carsgmauthority.com

2011 Chevy Equinox And GMC Terrain Likely To Need Engine Rebuild

The 2011 Chevy Equinox and GMC Terrain were recently identified as two models at risk for requiring an engine rebuild. In a recent post, Consumer Reports lists the top 11 models from the past ten years or so that stand out as “having the most severe problems, as determined by frequency and cost,” with the last two models listed tied for 10th place. The list ranks the models in terms of the problem rate, with the top of the list exhibiting the highest problem rate among vehicles listed, and the bottom of the list with the lowest problem rate among vehicles listed.
MotorsportsJalopnik

NASCAR's Leonard Wood Spent Quarantine Building A Mini 427 Ford Engine

Plenty of us discovered new hobbies and practiced new skills while we were tucked away in quarantine this past year-and-change, but I highly doubt any of us picked up a project as cool of that of Leonard Wood, co-founder of NASCAR’s Wood Brothers Racing team. This man decided to build a half-scale model of a 1967 427 Ford engine—because why the hell not?
Carstribuneledgernews.com

Ford's forthcoming battery-electric truck to be called 'F-150 Lightning'

May 10—Ford Motor Co.'s battery-electric version of its best-selling F-150 pickup truck is coming — and now it has a name. The Blue Oval revealed Monday that the truck will be dubbed "F-150 Lightning." The vehicle itself will be unveiled May 19 via a livestreamed event from Ford World Headquarters in Dearborn.
Carsrenewanews.com

Ford reviving F-150 Lightning for electric F-Series pickup

By [email protected] (Bengt Halvorson) Ford has confirmed that it’s using the F-150 Lightning name for its upcoming fully electric F-Series models due starting in 2022. The automaker disclosed little more about the electric F-150 Lightning, but it announced an official reveal date of May 19, and indicated that the model will bring “stunning innovation, technologies and capabilities” to…
CarsPosted by
The Motley Fool

Ford to Reveal New Battery-Electric F-150 Lightning Next Week

Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) said that its upcoming electric pickup truck will take a name from its past -- "F-150 Lightning" -- and that it will be fully revealed at a live-streamed event on May 19. Ford's much-anticipated electric F-150 is expected to go head-to-head with electric pickups from Tesla...