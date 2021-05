Celtics forward Jaylen Brown was diagnosed with a torn scapholunate ligament in his left wrist. Brown is expected to surgery later this week, and will be out for the remainder of the 2020-21 season. Surgery recovery time seems to generally be 3-6 months, making it likely that Brown will be healthy in time to start next season. This is the same injury Romeo Langford had in his right wrist, which took about 6 months of recovery time.