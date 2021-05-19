MSI Stonks: What do the performances of wildcard teams say about their respective regions?

ESTNN had the opportunity to talk to Pentanet.GG’s AD Carry Mark "Praedyth" Lewis after they pulled off a comeback in the tie-breaker against the Unicorns of Love. Pentanet.GG, the LCO 2021 Champions, crafted a whole new narrative after coming into MSI 2021. Even though Group A had only three teams due to the absence of the VCS representatives. It came down to the wire between Unicorns of Love and Pentanet.GG to secure second place in the group and make their way to the Rumble Stages of MSI 2021.