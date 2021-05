Unatego rallied from a 5-3 deficit to come from behind and defeat Oneonta 7-5 in Thursday’s non-league baseball game. The Spartans took advantage of seven issued walks as well as two costly errors by the Yellowjackets. Unatego’s Matt Serrao paced the offense with two hits and two runs. Garrett Backus picked up the win, allowing just one run in three innings of relief.