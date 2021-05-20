newsbreak-logo
Injury Updates: Penguins, Dube, Larkin, Slavin

By Brian La Rose
prohockeyrumors.com
 6 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Penguins could get center Evgeni Malkin back for one of the next two games in their first-round series against the Islanders but the same can’t be said for goaltender Casey DeSmith. Chris Adamski of the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review reports that Malkin accompanied the team to New York while DeSmith did not. Malkin is believed to be dealing with a recurrence of the knee trouble that caused him to miss most of the second half of the season while DeSmith has missed the last two-plus weeks due to an undisclosed injury. Game three of that series goes on Thursday.

