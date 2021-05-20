Trustees, Morning Glory win Katama Farm bid
In a unanimous vote Wednesday afternoon, the Edgartown conservation commission chose the Trustees of Reservations and Morning Glory Farm to take over the 182-acre Katama Farm. The Trustees and Morning Glory submitted separate Requests for Proposals (RFP) with the Trustees set to operate the educational programming portion and Morning Glory to run the agricultural farming portion. The collaborative effort includes Slough Farm, who will act as community partners with the Trustees, and The Grey Barn, who will share some farming duties with Morning Glory.www.mvtimes.com