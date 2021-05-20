Trustees, Morning Glory win Katama Farm bid

IN RE: Daniel R Cluck Jr, a single man and Stephanie R Brininger, a single woman Trustee’s Sale:. For default in payment of debt and performance of obligation secured by Deed of Trust executed by Daniel R Cluck Jr, a single man and Stephanie R Brininger, a single woman dated August 31, 2017 and recorded in the Office of the Recorder of Deeds of Butler County, Missouri in Book 1038, Page 4333 the undersigned Successor Trustee, at the request of the legal holder of said Note will on Thursday, June 3, 2021 between the hours of 9:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m., (at the specific time of 4:15 PM), at the West Front Door of the Court House, City of Poplar Bluff, County of Butler, State of Missouri, sell at public vendue to the highest bidder for cash the following described real estate, described in said Deed of Trust, and situated in Butler County, State of Missouri, to wit: