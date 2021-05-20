Skyward Sword HD Steelbook Case Appears At European Retailers
The release of Skyward Sword HD is not too far off, and fans are finally getting a glimpse of the bonus goodies they’ll be able to add to their experience with the game. Yesterday, Nintendo unveiled a new amiibo depicting Zelda and her loftwing, and today a collection of Skyward Sword HD collectible merchandise became available on the Nintendo Tokyo storefront. The coolest one yet, however, might be the steelbook case that is starting to pop up at select retailers.www.zeldadungeon.net