newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Mets’ Noah Syndergaard completes first rehab assignment

Leader-Telegram
 16 hours ago

ATLANTA — Noah Syndergaard was back in uniform pitching on Wednesday, repping the St. Lucie Mets, in a significant step toward his anticipated return to the rotation. Syndergaard made a rehab start for Low-A St. Lucie and faced an opposing team for the first time since his Tommy John surgery 14 months ago in March 2020. He threw four scoreless innings, recorded five strikeouts and gave up one hit across 44 pitches and 36 strikes.

www.leadertelegram.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tommy John
Person
Jacob Degrom
Person
Taijuan Walker
Person
Noah Syndergaard
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rehab#The St Lucie Mets#The Big League Club#Il#New York Daily News#Tribune Content Agency#Llc#Tommy John Surgery#Left Side Tightness#Atlanta#Time#Low A St Lucie#Road Trip#Sat#June#Uncertainty#Visit Nydailynews Com#Atlanta
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Mets
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBrisingapple.com

Mets 2021 Social Media Awards: Who is the fairest of them all?

The New York Mets have been strong in some areas so far in 2021 and struggled in others, but one area off the field in which they excel is having entertaining social media presences. Of course, being a fun Twitter follow does not necessarily translate into baseball success, but it can be an indicator of team chemistry, which the Mets definitely seem to have.
MLBCBS Sports

Mets' Seth Lugo: Beginning rehab assignment soon

Lugo (elbow) is expected to begin a rehab assignment in approximately a week, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports. Lugo underwent surgery in mid-February to remove a loose body from his right elbow. He'd previously been expected back in mid-May, though it now looks as though a late-May return is more likely. Exactly when that happens will depend in part on how his rehab outings go.
MLBBirmingham Star

Rehab assignment put on hold for Mets' Brandon Nimmo (finger)

Outfielder Brandon Nimmo has left his rehab assignment at Triple-A Syracuse and is rejoining the New York Mets to receive treatment on his bruised left index finger. Nimmo, 28, who began the rehab stint on Thursday, was out of the Syracuse lineup Friday and Saturday while feeling some pain in his finger, which he initially injured on May 2 against the Philadelphia Phillies.
MLBreflectionsonbaseball.com

Is Me Me Noah Syndergaard About To Go Off The Deep End?

Noah Syndergaard appears to be in a foot race with Trevor Bauer to figure out new ways of drawing attention to himself. His latest campaign…. Noah Syndergaard has launched a new campaign with the same old message – it’s all about me. From the flowing blond locks tied into a...
MLBreflectionsonbaseball.com

Mets: With Jake Headed To The IL, Will Syndergaard Rush Himself Ahead

The Mets, with a trip to the IL almost certain for deGrom, will hold their breath. Will they, however, be able to collar Noah Syndergaard?. The Mets received a taste of the proverbial good news and bad news following an MRI administered to Jacob deGrom after he was removed from Sunday’s game on the back end of a labored five-inning 68-pitch start.
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Rays bring four-game winning streak to Baltimore

The Tampa Bay Rays carry their winning ways north to Baltimore for Tuesday's opener of a three-game series with the Orioles. Hosting both New York clubs last week, the Rays didn't start their six-game homestand on the right foot. But after scoring just one run in two losses to the Yankees, the Rays scored nine runs to win that series' finale on Thursday and added 22 more runs during a weekend sweep of the Mets.
MLBsandiegouniontribune.com

Mets place Conforto, McNeil on IL with hamstring injuries

ATLANTA — The New York Mets’ depth is being tested after outfielder Michael Conforto and second baseman Jeff McNeil were placed on the 10-day injured list on Monday with hamstring injuries. Conforto strained his right hamstring and McNeil strained his left in Sunday’s 7-1 loss at Tampa Bay. “We’re taking...
MLBmetsmerizedonline.com

Mets Put McNeil and Conforto on IL, Promote Khalil Lee and Johneshwy Fargas

The Mets announced a flurry of roster moves on Tuesday before their three-game series vs the Braves in Atlanta. Jeff McNeil and Michael Conforto were both placed on the 10-day injured list with hamstring strains. McNeil’s injury is to the left hamstring, while Conforto’s is to the right. To take...
NFLPosted by
Syracuse.com

New York Mets vs. Atlanta Braves (5/17/2021): Time, TV channel, live stream

The New York Mets visit the Atlanta Braves to kick off a three-game series in a nationally televised game at Truist Park on Monday, May 17 (5/17/2021) at 7:10 p.m. The Mets are limping away from a three-game sweep at the hands of the Tampa Bay Rays, culminating in a 7-1 loss on Sunday. But the Mets’ previous seven-game streak gave them enough breathing room to stay on top of the National League East with an 18-16 record.
MLBtimestelegram.com

NY Mets, Atlanta Braves announce Monday night lineups

The New York Mets and Atlanta Braves open a three-game series down in Georgia on Monday Night. First pitch is 7:10 p.m. at Truist Park. The game will be broadcast on SNY in New York and ESPN Nationally. Mets:Pitching matchups, injury updates vs. Braves. Sports Betting:New York Mets at Atlanta...
MLBnumberfire.com

Michael Conforto (hamstring) likely landing on Mets IL

New York Mets outfielder Michael Conforto will likely be placed on the 10-day injured list Monday with a hamstring injury. Conforto exited Sunday's game early after pulling up lame running to first base in the first inning. The Mets are expected to make the move official after Conforto undergoes an MRI on Monday. Prospect outfielder Khalil Lee has been mentioned as a possible replacement for Conforto on the active roster.
MLBmetsmerizedonline.com

MMO Game Thread: Mets vs. Braves, 7:10 PM

RHP Taijuan Walker (3-1, 2.20) vs. Max Fried (1-1, 6.55) Well, that was a rough weekend. The Mets went to Tampa Bay with a seven-game winning streak. They left on a three-game losing streak and with several more injuries. Now, the Mets head to Atlanta to stop the slide. Atlanta and New York must be happy to face each other – they are both banged up, and if there was a time to face each other, it would be right now. So the question is, who’s depth is going to hold out in the end?