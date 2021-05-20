Mets’ Noah Syndergaard completes first rehab assignment
ATLANTA — Noah Syndergaard was back in uniform pitching on Wednesday, repping the St. Lucie Mets, in a significant step toward his anticipated return to the rotation. Syndergaard made a rehab start for Low-A St. Lucie and faced an opposing team for the first time since his Tommy John surgery 14 months ago in March 2020. He threw four scoreless innings, recorded five strikeouts and gave up one hit across 44 pitches and 36 strikes.