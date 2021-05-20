OU softball: Patty Gasso, Sooners ready for 'electric' full-capacity home crowd at NCAA Norman Regional
It’s been 438 days since OU head coach Patty Gasso stood in front of a full capacity crowd at Marita Hynes Stadium. That was on March 7, 2020, when the Sooners bested Missouri State, 3-2, in eight innings to improve the team’s winning streak to seven near the halfway point of the regular season. However, Oklahoma never got the chance to continue that winning streak as COVID-19 soon caused the cancellation of all NCAA sports.www.oudaily.com