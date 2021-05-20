newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Norman, OK

OU softball: Patty Gasso, Sooners ready for 'electric' full-capacity home crowd at NCAA Norman Regional

By Chandler Engelbrecht, assistant sports editor
Oklahoma Daily
 14 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s been 438 days since OU head coach Patty Gasso stood in front of a full capacity crowd at Marita Hynes Stadium. That was on March 7, 2020, when the Sooners bested Missouri State, 3-2, in eight innings to improve the team’s winning streak to seven near the halfway point of the regular season. However, Oklahoma never got the chance to continue that winning streak as COVID-19 soon caused the cancellation of all NCAA sports.

www.oudaily.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Sports
Norman, OK
Sports
City
Oklahoma City, OK
State
Hawaii State
City
Norman, OK
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Patty Gasso
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ncaa Sports#Sooners#Oklahoma State#To Coach Team Usa#Morgan State#Cdc#The Norman Regional#The Ncaa Super Regional#Usa Hall Of Fame Stadium#Ncaa Norman Regional#Missouri State#Ou Players#Streak#Marita Hynes Stadium#Home#February#State Guidelines
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Softball
News Break
NCAA
Sports
University of Oklahoma
News Break
Sports
Related
Oklahoma Statepistolsfiringblog.com

Japanese Wrestlers of the 1960s Helped OSU Remain the Dominant Program of the Era

As each month that recognizes the heritage of various people comes around, I do my best to recognize it in a blog post. I’ve written on the color barriers broken by African American Oklahoma State wrestlers, the history of some of the programs’ Native American wrestlers, and even the military service of some Oklahoma State wrestlers on Veterans Day.
Oklahoma StatePosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Where does Oklahoma rank in USA TODAY Sports top 25 projections?

The day after Alabama Crimson Tide won the national championship, the top 25 college football rankings came out for the 2021 season. The postseason rankings are in parenthesis but much has changed since January; spring practices occurred, players left for the NFL draft, some stayed for another year to up draft stock, and some players departed via the transfer portal to a new home.
Oklahoma Statepistolsfiringblog.com

Film Study: What OSU is Getting in KU Transfer Bryce Thompson

Last Thursday, Oklahoma State picked up a commitment from former five-star recruit and KU transfer Bryce Thompson. According to 247Sports, Thompson was ranked as the No. 20 player nationally and the top recruit from Oklahoma. He entered the transfer portal on April 13, and received interest from schools such as Arkansas, Kentucky, Oklahoma, Oregon, Tulsa and UNC, along with OSU. Thompson narrowed his list down to the three Oklahoma schools, OU, OSU and Tulsa, before ultimately deciding to take continue his career in Stillwater.
Oklahoma Statecowboysrideforfree.com

Oklahoma State moves student seating onto floor of Gallagher-Iba

Oklahoma State students will be even closer to the action as it was announced Monday afternoon the Oklahoma State will be moving some of the student section to the floor of Gallagher-Iba Arena. In a statement for Athletic Director Mike Holder, he said the move was to bring the energy...
Oklahoma StateThe Southern

Oklahoma awarded top seed in NCAA softball tournament

INDIANAPOLIS— Oklahoma earned the No. 1 seed in the NCAA Division I Softball Championship today when the NCAA Division I Softball Committee announced the 64-team field. The Sooners will host Morgan State, an automatic qualifier from the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference. Thirty-one conferences were awarded automatic qualification, while the remaining 33...
Oklahoma StateUSA Today

Who is the Oklahoma Sooners biggest competition in 2021?

The upcoming football season for the Oklahoma Sooners will be yet another challenge to get into the College Football Playoffs. It has been discussed ad nauseam about the expectations for the team are for 2021. The team has seen plenty of pre-season hype as the second-best team in the country behind the defending national champions, the Alabama Crimson Tide. The Sooners also have the favorite for the Heisman Memorial Trophy to lead them this season with Spencer Rattler. As well as adding two of the top transfers on that side of the ball with offensive tackle Wanya Morris and running back Eric Gray.
Norman, OKKFOR

OU #1 Overall Seed in the NCAA Softball Tournament

The reigning Big 12 regular season and tournament champions are being rewarded like it. For the third time in program history, Oklahoma was named the top overall seed in the NCAA Softball Tournament. The Sooners earn the distinction despite the fact they had a strength of schedule hovering around 100....
Oklahoma StateUSA Today

Breakdown of Oklahoma's D-Line heading into 2021 season

Heading into the 2021 college football season, Oklahoma’s defensive line is poised for stardom on the gridiron. Last season under Alex Grinch’s tutelage, the Sooners had one of the most formidable pass rushes in the nation. The group consistently brought penetration and thrived in Grinch’s one-gap scheme. Nik Bonitto and...
Oklahoma StateMagic 106.5

No. 7 Tech Baseball Run-Rules Oklahoma for Road Series Win

NORMAN, Okla. – No. 7 Texas Tech baseball continued its home run barrage at L. Dale Mitchell Park with five long balls on Sunday to run-rule Oklahoma, 13-2, in seven innings for the series victory in Norman, Okla. It's the third-straight Big 12 road series win for the Red Raiders...
Alabama StatePosted by
247Sports

Oklahoma OL sets official visit to Alabama

Four-star offensive tackle Jacob Sexton announced on Monday that he will be officially visiting Alabama June 4-6. The Edmond (Okla.) Deer Creek product has held an offer from the Crimson Tide since June of last year. Other programs heavily in play include Oklahoma -- the 247Sports Crystal Ball favorite --...
Norman, OKPosted by
The Norman Transcript

OU Baseball: Red Raiders pound Sooners again

NORMAN — The weekend began so well for coach Skip Johnson’s Oklahoma baseball team, clipping eighth-ranked Texas Tech in extra innings Friday night. The Red Raiders, however, got their revenge. Not just Saturday, when they outscored the Sooners by 13 runs, but Sunday, too, when they scored 13, exiting Norman with a 13-2 victory.
Oklahoma StatePosted by
247Sports

Oklahoma State drops series finale against Baylor

STILLWATER, Okla. – Oklahoma State came up short in its final Big 12 Conference game of the season Sunday as the 21st-ranked Cowboys fell to Baylor, 9-3, at O’Brate Stadium. With the loss, the Cowboys are now 30-16-1 overall and finish their conference slate with a 12-12 mark. Offensively, OSU...
Oklahoma Stateguthrienewsleader.net

First Black Cowboy baseball players honored at O’Brate Stadium

Donkor Khalid and Freddie Moulder chatted for a couple of seconds and shared some laughs as they stood out on the baseball diamond. It was like old times for the two friends, who both joined the Oklahoma State University baseball team in 1965. They just wanted to have fun and play for a premier program like OSU.
Kentucky Statepistolsfiringblog.com

UGA Transfer Sahvir Wheeler Commits to Kentucky

Kentucky beat out Oklahoma State, Kansas and LSU for the services of Georgia point guard transfer Sahvir Wheeler on Monday. Wheeler announced his decision with Jeff Goodman of Stadium in a livestream announcement with The Field of 68. OSU was considered to be in the thick of it for Wheeler...