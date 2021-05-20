newsbreak-logo
Public Health

Cuomo investigation includes priority virus testing for family, associates: report

By Jordan Williams
msn.com
 5 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleA federal criminal investigation into New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) is reportedly expanding to examine priority COVID-19 testing for his family and associates, according to multiple reports. The New York Times reported that investigators in the U.S. attorney's office for the Eastern District of New York are looking into...

