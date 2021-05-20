Watchdog group sues Arizona Senate for Maricopa audit records
A left-leaning watchdog group on Wednesday sued the Arizona Senate for records pertaining to the "partisan" audit of the Maricopa County 2020 election. The filing comes after American Oversight said in April it requested documents on Cyber Ninjas, the private firm conducting the inquiry, the audit's funding and investigation techniques, and other matters. The organization said that by May 4, the Republican-led legislative body claimed there “are no more responsive documents to provide at this time because the Senate doesn’t have custody, control or possession of any of the records requested.”www.msn.com